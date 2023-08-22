HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Financial Review

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -4.92% -2.58% -2.16% Blend Labs -183.40% -235.54% -58.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Blend Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.34 billion 0.39 -$70.56 million ($0.23) -9.39 Blend Labs $235.20 million 1.26 -$720.17 million ($1.38) -0.88

Analyst Ratings

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HUYA and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 3 1 0 2.00 Blend Labs 0 4 1 0 2.20

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $3.28, indicating a potential upside of 51.85%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $1.89, indicating a potential upside of 56.20%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than HUYA.

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Blend Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HUYA beats Blend Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty. It also offers verification components to automate confirmation tasks that are needed to underwrite a loan or approve the opening of a new deposit account; decisioning components to reduce the need for human intervention by automatically applying business rules throughout an application workflow configured by a financial services firm; workflow intelligence components to manage data collection and automate tasks throughout the loan origination process; and marketplace components to enable consumers to shop for products and services presented at the precise moment of need during an application for a loan. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and provides professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

