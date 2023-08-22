Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,321. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

