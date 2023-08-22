Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,785,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,683,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Valle Perochena Antonio Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 2,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $44,709.00.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

BY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 77,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

