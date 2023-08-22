Insider Buying: Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) Director John C. Guttilla bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,188 shares in the company, valued at $225,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DPSI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 24,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,893. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

About Decisionpoint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.