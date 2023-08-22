Insider Buying: Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) Director John C. Guttilla bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,188 shares in the company, valued at $225,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Decisionpoint Systems Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of DPSI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 24,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,893. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.27.
About Decisionpoint Systems
