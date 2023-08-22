Insider Buying: Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Purchases 8,125 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,605,500.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kinetik Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ KNTK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. 121,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Scotiabank raised Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinetik by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at $50,663,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 500,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 85,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 416,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

