Insider Buying: Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Buys 15,335 Shares of Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) Director William Pridgen bought 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $19,935.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,658.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance
VIRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 472,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $8.83.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
