Insider Buying: Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Buys 15,335 Shares of Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) Director William Pridgen bought 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $19,935.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,658.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

VIRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 472,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.