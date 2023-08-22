Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 14,704,603 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.25. 1,972,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.