Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Folger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $60.01. 302,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.92. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

