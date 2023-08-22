Insider Selling: Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Sells 4,911 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $32,216.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $10,354,809.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 1,230 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $8,216.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 10,000 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 18,696 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $165,272.64.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $255,877.02.

On Thursday, June 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $324,229.55.

Southland Price Performance

SLND stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Southland

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Southland in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Southland in the first quarter worth $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Southland in the first quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southland in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Southland in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

