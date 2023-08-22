Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Sells 4,876 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $147,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SQSP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 433,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,113. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,015,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.