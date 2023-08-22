Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 12,680 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Warren sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $17,244.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 903,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Honest had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Honest's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 375.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Honest by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth $58,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

