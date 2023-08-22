Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.15. 864,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

