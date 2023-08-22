Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CAO Sells $14,165.34 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $14,165.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,984.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,846. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $22,484,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,992,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

