Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,355 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 991,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,524. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

