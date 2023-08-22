Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,828 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.67. 5,843,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,811,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $118.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.