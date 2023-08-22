Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.34. 2,420,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

