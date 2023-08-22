Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,109,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

