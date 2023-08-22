Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,477 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. 4,476,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,401,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

