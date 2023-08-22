Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 220.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $308.26. 565,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

