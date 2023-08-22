Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.04. 175,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,584. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

