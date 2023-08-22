Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,572 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.99. The stock had a trading volume of 106,801,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,214,625. The stock has a market cap of $739.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.95.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

