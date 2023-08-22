Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 269 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.66. 2,139,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,644. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $306.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day moving average is $210.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

