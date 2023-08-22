Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 565 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,890 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 820,275 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 627,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,910,000 after purchasing an additional 620,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. 455,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

