iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. 7,550,442 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.