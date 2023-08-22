iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 160,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 81,515 shares.The stock last traded at $61.11 and had previously closed at $61.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILCG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

