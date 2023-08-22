Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $102.90 on Friday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $115.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

