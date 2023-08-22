Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 121500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Japan Gold Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Japan Gold (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Japan Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

