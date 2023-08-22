Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 81,426 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 81,426 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $81,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,783,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,947. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Star Equity Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 30,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,577. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

