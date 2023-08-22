Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.70 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $259,066.18 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00864736 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $285,332.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

