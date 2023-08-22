JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,350 ($29.98) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HKMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.97) to GBX 1,900 ($24.24) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.88) to GBX 2,050 ($26.15) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($22.20) to GBX 2,100 ($26.79) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.97) to GBX 2,175 ($27.75) in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $26.40 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

