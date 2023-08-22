Kadena Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $109.09 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,085,507 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars.

