Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Kohl's to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Kohl's has set its FY24 guidance at $2.10-2.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl's had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Kohl's's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kohl's to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -465.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

