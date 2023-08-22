KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Acquires $26,500.00 in Stock

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of KORU Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,458,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,764,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

KRMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 42,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,885. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 27.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also

