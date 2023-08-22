Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
LEGH traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,734. The company has a market cap of $497.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,985,742 shares in the company, valued at $69,179,642.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,985,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,179,642.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $132,610.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,496 shares of company stock worth $6,611,445. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
Featured Articles
