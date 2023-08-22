Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

About Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.19. 344,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$16.95 and a 52 week high of C$27.48.

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.