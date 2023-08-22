Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.89. 1,596,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

