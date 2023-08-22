Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 828 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.31. 1,026,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,858. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.