Lion Electric (LEV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2023 – Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.00.

8/4/2023 – Lion Electric was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Lion Electric was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $3.75 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Lion Electric had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.35. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lion Electric stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 428,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.15. The Lion Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

