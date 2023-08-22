Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Hits $2.18 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $38.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,013,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,950,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0027396 USD and is down -10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $312.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
