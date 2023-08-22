Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,975 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after buying an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,409,000 after buying an additional 1,308,127 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,813,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock remained flat at $78.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 700,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,065. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

