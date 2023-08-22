Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,576 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $889,171,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,703 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $775,028,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Down 2.0 %

BN stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. 1,865,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

