Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $52.80 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 774,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up approximately 2.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $52,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 120.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,885. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

