Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,122 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amphenol worth $58,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Amphenol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

APH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.65. 813,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

