Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,607 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 891,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,290 shares of company stock worth $9,405,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,841,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,683,604. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.