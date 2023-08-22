Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 3.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $79,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD traded down $17.87 on Tuesday, hitting $1,151.80. 69,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,289.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1,399.23. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.