Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPX

Marine Products Price Performance

MPX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 26,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,202. The company has a market cap of $566.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Marine Products has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.81.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Marine Products by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marine Products by 125,250.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Marine Products by 107.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.