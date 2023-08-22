Mask Network (MASK) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00010423 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $221.98 million and $44.74 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”



