Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.08-$5.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.09 billion-$32.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.18 billion. Medtronic also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.08-5.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.72.

MDT stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.87. 7,333,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,744. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $541,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,774 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

