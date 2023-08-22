Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $25.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,567 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 1.67% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,712. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $92.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

