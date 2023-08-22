Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $75.57 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,255 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $75,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $519.33. 821,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

